Reshuffle in police dept, Bengaluru top cop stays

In a major reshuffle, the state government transferred several IPS officers.

Published: 01st January 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major reshuffle, the state government transferred several IPS officers. Though anticipated, there was no change of guard in the post of Bengaluru’s Police Commissioner, though major changes were made to the city’s top brass. IGP S Murugan, who was serving as Additional Commissioner of Police, East division, Bengaluru, is promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and transferred as ADGP, Communication, Logistics and Modernisation. He is replaced by IGP Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao, who was with Intelligence.

IGP (Forest Cell) KV Sharath Chandra is also promoted and posted as ADGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID). IGP (Prisons) M Nanjundaswami is elevated to the rank of ADGP and posted as Additional Commandant General, Home Guards & Ex-Officio Additional Director, Civil Defence.

IGP Soumendu Mukherjee, who was Additional Commissioner of Police, West division, Bengaluru city, is posted as IGP, Intelligence. He is replaced by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, Sandeep Patil, who is promoted from the rank of DIG to IGP. Patil is replaced by DIG Raman Gupta, who was awaiting a posting on repatriation from central deputation.

IGP Ravi S, who was with Internal Security Division, is transferred as IGP, KSRP. IGP and Director of Karnataka Police Academy, Vipul Kumar, is transferred to ISD. Belagavi police commissioner Dr K Thiyagarajan is transferred as DIG (Recruitment) and replaced by Dr MB Boralingaiah, who is promoted from the rank of SP to DIG. 

The following officers have been promoted from the rank of DIG to IGP and continued in the same posts, which are upgraded: Labhu Ram, Dr PS Harsha, Vikash Kumar Vikash.

Transfer of KSPS officers promoted as IPS officers:

Chandrakanth MV -  SP, Forest Cell, Kodagu

Madhura Veena ML - SP, CID

Shekar H Tekkannavar - SP, ISD

Dr Shivakumar - SP, Intelligence

Mallikarjuna Baldandi - SP, Intelligence

Amarnath Reddy Y - SP, ACB

Srihari Babu BL - SP, ACB

Geetha MS - SP, Lokayukta

Rajeev M - SP, Lokayukta

