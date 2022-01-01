What’s in store for Namma Ooru Bengaluru in 2022?

By Express News Service

Stepping into 2022, Bengaluru faces myriad challenges like crumbling infrastructure to jam-packed and pothole-scarred roads. A lot needs to be done for the IT capital. TNIE looks at a few infrastructure projects that will come as a blessing this new year

BDA Karanth Layout sites

BDA will be in the thick of action in 2022, releasing tenders all over again to ready the city’s Revised Master Plan - 2031, which will serve as the blueprint for the city’s development. BDA also plans to call for tenders for its second biggest layout — Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout — and the plan is to allot over 20,000 sites. Global tenders are to be called for Peripheral Ring Road, which was proposed over a decade ago, to decongest Bengaluru. Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, for which 10,000 sites have already been allotted, will have fully completed infrastructure by 2022-end.

Metro Stretching network wider

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd will have two new lines of Phase II commissioned in 2022 — the 3-km Chikkabidarakallu-Madavar (formerly BIEC) in September and 15-km Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line by December. While the latter is proceeding at a fast pace, work is yet to commence on Madavar station. Reason: The contractor, Simplex, was not in a financially sound position to implement the work, so it was handed over to IL&FS recently. Ridership is expected to increase on Metro trains this year.

Aviation Close to pre-Covid days

The sector, which had taken a beating due to the pandemic, is rapidly recovering. Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport now averages between 72,000 and 75,000 passengers a day, and is expected to reach its pre-Covid level of 90,000 to 1 lakh passengers in the early part of 2022, if the trend continues. Also, T2 of KIA is expected to in place by June 2022 and will add another 25 million passengers per annum to the airport’s capacity. Talks on revival of HAL airport are set to continue this year. The Regional Connectivity Scheme projects, which managed to hold steady despite the Covid-induced slump, are expected to connect more cities in 2022.

BBMP White-topping top of agenda

BBMP hopes to complete its target of white-topping 150km of roads. While 100+ km of roads have been completed, the rest is expected to be ready by March 2022. The Inner Ring Road from Domlur flyover to Ejipura, Goodshed Road, Palace Road from Mysore Bank to Chalukya Circle and TenderSure road from Mysore Bank to Rajkumar statue will also be ready. In addition, the other major projects BBMP is planning to complete are Kundalahalli underpass, the grade separator on the 8-lane corridor at Okalipuram and an underpass on Old Airport Road.

Railways All eyes on Suburban Rail

The first tender for one corridor of the long-awaited Rs 15,767-crore Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), running to 148.17-km, was floated by its implementing agency, Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE) for the 25.01-km Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara line. Tenders are expected to be floated for the second line from Heelalige to Rajanakunte. The other two lines, Bengaluru-Devanahalli and Kengeri-Cantonment-Whitefield, will not be a priority in 2022. Also, Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli, modelled on the lines of KIA, was completed nearly a year ago. It will offer scope to run more trains from Bengaluru, and help decongest Yesvantpur, KSR and Cantonment railway stations. It is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2022.

BWSSB Cauvery Stage V in the works

No major projects, with the big one on Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage V slated to be completed in 2022, but expected to be ready only by March 2023. More sewage treatment plants are expected to be completed in the new year. There will be no major increase in water to be supplied to the city, which will stay at 1450 million litres per day.

NHAI Zoom to Mysuru in October

The ambitious 117.3-km 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which is being readied to reduce travel time between the two cities to 90 minutes from the present three hours, is expected to meet its revised deadline of October 2022. The first phase from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Mandya district will be ready by May next year, while the second phase from Nidaghatta to Mysuru will be in place in September. The project costs Rs 8,172 crore.

