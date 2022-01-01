What’s in store for 2022?

Sheelaa M Bajaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Personal year number helps in giving a snapshot of the upcoming year. It is calculated based on your date of birth, month of birth and the current year. For instance, if you are born on Jan 1, 2000, then your personal year is 01(DD) + 01(MM) + 6(current year:2022) = 8.

In general, 2022 brings in a personal year number 6 (2+0+2+2), which is governed by Venus and helps us get back into normalcy after 2021 being a year of transformation. Six is the number of love, relationships, harmony, balance, opportunities, money, luck, fame and recognition.

For some, it could be a start of a family life or moving in with their family or visiting their family more often as 2022, also brings in a lot of quality family time. September, October and November are a phenomenal period and will be game changing for a lot of people. It is important to act upon and grab new opportunities quickly. During 2022, people with personal year number 2, 4 and 8 should be cautious.

1 - Symbolises a new beginning

This year brings in independence, new beginnings, opportunities, an exciting new adventure that paves the way for the next cycle of 9 years of your life. It is a time to set new goals and work towards it without dwelling on the past. Your physical strength will be good this year and you should use it to its full advantage. The first 3 months will be a bit of a struggle. The latter half of the year will bring in a good change.

2- Development, cooperation and waiting

This is a time where you wait and watch. Since it is still in the early stage of development, you will find yourself working on the background and strengthening your foundation. Key is to co-operate, be patient and build relationships that will benefit your future. This period will test your self-control and emotional sensitivities.

3 -Social expansion and creative success

This year is happy, social, outgoing and it tends to exude cheerful vibrations. It is the best time to broaden your social circle, check up on old friends, loosen up and live life to its fullest. You may be inclined to take up too many projects and scatter your energies. Keep yourself grounded, be practical and track your goals progress. It’s a good year to get all the recognition for your hard work.

4 -Hardwork & slow, but steady progress

4 is a year of hard work where you must knuckle down to the task at hand. It can be a frustrating year when considerable efforts fail to provide good results. It may often be the scenario of taking one step forward and then taking two steps back. You must be organised, strategic, down-to-earth and take it day by day. Responsibilities will increase so you must maintain a healthy diet to support yourself.

5- Feeling free

5 signifies a changing period in your life. Best year to expand your horizons and grow. This is a year of travel. You will make new friends as your social activities will also expand. This year will bring you excitement, adventure and freedom that you haven’t experienced in the previous years. This year can bring major changes to your personal life, your career, family situation or residence.

6- All about Love, Home, Family and Responsibility

6 brings in increasing responsibilities and a strong concern for family, loved ones and close friends. It may be a year where you make some sacrifices for your near and dear ones. The focus for this year is to finish projects that you started earlier. Your emotional interchange with those who are close to you should be at its very best this year. Key focus is to accept a slower pace of work, enjoy the peace and harmony that this year will bring for you.

7- Time for analysis and understanding

7 brings in a lot of introspection. You should focus on understanding where you are now and plan for your future. Get away from business pressures and use your time to learn something new. Focus on studying, writing, your ability to think clearly, analysing and integrating your thoughts. You would also feel like detaching from the outside world during this year as you will face a lot of ups and downs.

8 -Work on capital gains

8 is a power year where you make important strides in your life. This is a year of big decisions and major achievements. Opportunities for advancement, recognition for your past and current work are likely to come this year but at a very slow pace. Be patient! Great year to expand your business and build on your leadership skills to keep yourself occupied.

9 -Time to reflect and reach out

9 is a year for completion. You are likely to scrutinise old values, ideals and the ideas you thought were important. A lot of things that you have been working for will come to an end this year and you will clear the deck for the beginning for a new 9-year cycle. Be careful of overdoing and not looking after yourself.