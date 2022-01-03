Bengaluru's KG Layout group writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks infrastructure development

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Nadaprabhu Progressive Front on Sunday penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention as well as compensation over lack of infrastructure development in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, formed by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

The letter, highlighting their grievances, said that sites allotted in two phases -- in December 2016 and March 2018 -- still lacked basic amenities. "The sites are in a very bad condition and not fit for construction," it said.

Written by Front conveners Dr Padma Prasad and Sham Jujare on behalf of 430 allottees, the letter pointed out that the price of the sites was fixed between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 86 lakh, based on the dimensions.

"The allottees are paying interest on this huge loan, running into lakhs of rupees. The layout is under the ambit of Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K) and our organisation has repeatedly appealed to BDA and to the Karnataka government to complete basic infrastructure so that homes could be built," they said.

A top BDA official said the agency had informed RERA-K during a recent hearing that the infrastructure will be in place by December this year.