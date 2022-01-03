STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's KG Layout group writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks infrastructure development

The letter, highlighting their grievances, said that sites allotted in two phases -- in December 2016 and March 2018 -- still lacked basic amenities.

Published: 03rd January 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout

KG Layout in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Nadaprabhu Progressive Front on Sunday penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention as well as compensation over lack of infrastructure development in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, formed by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

The letter, highlighting their grievances, said that sites allotted in two phases -- in December 2016 and March 2018 -- still lacked basic amenities. "The sites are in a very bad condition and not fit for construction," it said.

Written by Front conveners Dr Padma Prasad and Sham Jujare on behalf of 430 allottees, the letter pointed out that the price of the sites was fixed between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 86 lakh, based on the dimensions.

"The allottees are paying interest on this huge loan, running into lakhs of rupees. The layout is under the ambit of Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K) and our organisation has repeatedly appealed to BDA and to the Karnataka government to complete basic infrastructure so that homes could be built," they said.

A top BDA official said the agency had informed RERA-K during a recent hearing that the infrastructure will be in place by December this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadaprabhu Progressive Front KG Layout Bangalore Development Authority KG Layout infrastructure Narendra Modi RERA Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp