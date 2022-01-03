Domestic help kills herself by hanging in Bengaluru's Bellandur  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old domestic help was found hanging at the house of a software engineer in an apartment in Bellandur on Saturday. The police registered a case of unnatural death. The deceased, Kavita, a resident of Jakkasandra, was working at Vivek Krishnan's house for the last eight months.

The police said the incident occurred around 9:30 am as she was alone at home, while the couple had gone for a walk. After returning, Krishnan found the body and alerted Bellandur police. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Preliminary probe revealed that Kavitha's father left the family a few years ago and she was depressed.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with SAHAI helpline i.e. 080-25497777 and 104 Arogya Sahayavani available 24x7)