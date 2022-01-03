Land owners suffer as Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority rule blocks their sites

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An outdated Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) guideline has led to many plot owners suffering all over Bengaluru even after it was reversed. With developers absconding, these property owners are stuck with plots that they are unable to sell or build houses on thanks to these guidelines.

Several layouts, planned nearly 20 years ago, were subject to the now-defunct BMRDA guideline that 40 per cent of plots within a layout cannot be sold unless developers finish various infrastructure projects. But developers allegedly sold plots by obtaining khatas from local development authorities.

After e-khata was introduced, plot owners found that they are unable to sell or even build on their plots as properties are still considered unreleased as developers are yet to complete infrastructure projects. "We had hoped to build houses or sell plots, but we are unable to, though many of us are nearing retirement age and are in desperate need of money," said Badarish Prasad, an executive committee member of the MyCiti Site Owner's Association.

Aishwarya County in Nelamangala has around 240 plots that are not released since 2004, with site owners still paying tax on the plots as developers are yet to construct a sewage treatment plant. "The developers are virtually out of the picture after getting into trouble over other layouts," said Anantaswamy Melkote, a former member of the Aishwarya County Plot Owners' Welfare Association.

Another layout, MyCiti, by the same developers has also been abandoned since 2008. "Apart from water and sanitary pipes, and electricity poles, nothing else has been constructed. It has affected not only owners of unreleased sites, but everyone since no one is able to build houses or sell sites," said Prasad.

Site owners have come together and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister's Office, appealing that a betterment charge be levied on them and release the plots. With this, the government too can earn revenues, they stated.

"We've tried setting up our own STPs and are willing to spend money to make sure it’s not a dead investment. However, BMRDA refuses to acknowledge it," said Shankar Raj, a plot owner.