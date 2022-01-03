STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Land owners suffer as Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority rule blocks their sites

An outdated Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) guideline has led to many plot owners suffering all over Bengaluru even after it was reversed.

Published: 03rd January 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority

Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An outdated Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) guideline has led to many plot owners suffering all over Bengaluru even after it was reversed. With developers absconding, these property owners are stuck with plots that they are unable to sell or build houses on thanks to these guidelines.

Several layouts, planned nearly 20 years ago, were subject to the now-defunct BMRDA guideline that 40 per cent of plots within a layout cannot be sold unless developers finish various infrastructure projects. But developers allegedly sold plots by obtaining khatas from local development authorities.

After e-khata was introduced, plot owners found that they are unable to sell or even build on their plots as properties are still considered unreleased as developers are yet to complete infrastructure projects. "We had hoped to build houses or sell plots, but we are unable to, though many of us are nearing retirement age and are in desperate need of money," said Badarish Prasad, an executive committee member of the MyCiti Site Owner's Association. 

Aishwarya County in Nelamangala has around 240 plots that are not released since 2004, with site owners still paying tax on the plots as developers are yet to construct a sewage treatment plant. "The developers are virtually out of the picture after getting into trouble over other layouts," said Anantaswamy Melkote, a former member of the Aishwarya County Plot Owners' Welfare Association.

Another layout, MyCiti, by the same developers has also been abandoned since 2008. "Apart from water and sanitary pipes, and electricity poles, nothing else has been constructed. It has affected not only owners of unreleased sites, but everyone since no one is able to build houses or sell sites," said Prasad.

Site owners have come together and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister's Office, appealing that a betterment charge be levied on them and release the plots. With this, the government too can earn revenues, they stated.

"We've tried setting up our own STPs and are willing to spend money to make sure it’s not a dead investment. However, BMRDA refuses to acknowledge it," said Shankar Raj, a plot owner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMRDA Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp