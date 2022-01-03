STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise delays Bengaluru Metro's Green Line extension

A senior BMRCL official said that work on 630 metres of the line had been held up for some months due to this issue.

Bengaluru Metro

Bengaluru Metro (File photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is facing a major challenge in carrying out construction work on a portion of its Green Line extension between Nagasandra and Madavara. The 3.05-km elevated line is planned to be the first project to be inaugurated in 2022. 

Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Ltd (NICE) is denying permission for road usage to reach its construction spot, despite BMRCL willing to pay a monthly rental of Rs 5.75 lakh, say sources. A senior BMRCL official said that work on 630 metres of the line had been held up for some months due to this issue. BMRCL needs to access up to 3,839 sqm of NICE land to reach the segment.

"NICE had demanded rental charges of Rs 5.75 lakh per month during the execution period, as per its letter dated August 4, 2021.  BMRCL accepted the condition and communicated its acceptance on August 24, 2021. Despite that, NICE is not permitting us to enter through their land, resulting in delay in execution of work," he said.

The requirement covers seven spans in the trumpet-turn-area of NICE Road. BMRCL had acquired an 11-metre wide strip of land to place the viaduct between Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara, and a parcel of 11,038 sqm of land for construction of BIEC station.

"Due process had been followed. Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board is in the process of depositing the money in the High Court, due to a dispute between NICE and Public Works Department over the issue," the official explained. 

NICE MD Ashok Kheny said, "BMRCL had acquired our land for the project but we are yet to be paid any compensation for it. We provided the land because former CM BS Yediyurappa asked us to do so. BMRCL had even given an undertaking in court that we would be paid for it. Even after 2.5 years we have not been paid anything."

 Kheny added that the way forward to solve the impasse was for BMRCL to hold a meeting with NICE and sort out the issues. 

