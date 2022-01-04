STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru school makes Covid jab must for kids to take board exam

St Mary’s Girls High School on Millers Road has sent out a message to parents saying that students need to get vaccinated before the board exams.

Published: 04th January 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker vaccinates a student against Covid-19 in a school in Bengaluru on Monday. The city saw 1,041 fresh cases. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: St Mary’s Girls High School on Millers Road has sent out a message to parents saying that students need to get vaccinated before the board exams. They said since it is compulsory, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be organising a vaccination camp in the school itself.

“Vaccination certificate is a must for the board exam. Girls who were absent today must be vaccinated from whichever place you prefer. You must produce the certificate by this week itself. It is compulsory and one must take it seriously,” the WhatsApp message sent out by the school read.

A parent voicing his concern said that this has left them in the lurch.  

“We are not against vaccination. But forcefully doing it is not the way. There is not enough data on safety and efficacy of the vaccine in children. We want to watch out how the drive pans out over the next few weeks... see how children react and then get them vaccinated,” a parent said.

Sister Sharlet, principal of the school, confirmed that they have made it mandatory for students to get jabbed and added that they did so on the education department’s directives.

“They can get the jab in the school or from elsewhere,” she said. 

However, a source from the office of the Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that though schools can encourage vaccination, they aren’t allowed to force students to get jabbed according to the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

