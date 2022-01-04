Bengaluru targets 5,482 schools, 577 colleges for teen vaccination against Covid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among the 13 districts with vaccination coverage below the state’s average of 65 per cent (4,14,723 out of targeted 6,38,891) coverage on the first day of vaccination for 15-18 age segment for the first dose are Mysuru (the lowest with 26 per cent), Yadgir (28 per cent), Chikkaballapur (34 per cent), Koppal (35 per cent), Ballari (38 per cent), Bidar (40 per cent), Gadag (41 per cent), Vijayapura (41 per cent), Raichur (49 per cent), Bengaluru Rural (53 per cent), Chamarajanagar (56 per cent), Mandya (60 per cent) and Ramanagar (60 per cent).

“There is a data lag and more beneficiaries will be accounted for. We had set a high target and it was a good start for the first day. There was no vaccine hesitancy reported. We have a plan which involves going to all educational institutions to administer the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that in Bengaluru alone, the government has set an overall target of 4,41,000 beneficiaries in 5,482 schools and 577 PU colleges. However, although 40,000 was the target for day one, the city fell short. BBMP had planned the vaccination in 196 schools (49,639 beneficiaries) and 59 colleges (22,067 beneficiaries) on day one across eight zones. It has a stock of 2,56,800 doses of Covaxin.

“Since it’s a new experience for the children, they’re unfamiliar with the pain, but they do feel better with the environment and people encouraging and motivating them to go forward,” said Manjula, one of the caretakers from Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Everyone must take the vaccine. In all, 8,65,00,000 doses have been administered in the state. So far Karnataka’s positivity rate is low, at 0.5 percent, as compared to other states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. We have regular meetings with the Covid Technical Advisory Committee and officials to take appropriate measures.”

DHO of Shivamogga Rajesh Suragihalli said 83,831 teens will be vaccinated from January 3 to 12, taking up the drive at all high schools and colleges. Deputy Commissioner KB Shivakumar requested the students to come forward to get the vaccine without any fear.

THE FIRST KID VACCINATED

A 16-year-old girl from Sri Rakum School for the Blind received the first dose for the 15-18 age segment on Monday at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. The hospital has collaborated with a number of NGOs, including Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and Asha Kiran Special Needs School, to make vaccinations accessible to children for free.”We’ve prioritised vaccinations for special needs children to lessen parents’ apprehension about whether they can take the vaccine. Special needs children are often at a higher risk than others,” said Dr Archana M, the hospital’s pediatric infectious diseases consultant.