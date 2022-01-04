Fatigue after fun

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After all the New Year fun and festive break, it’s back to work for many. And it’s definitely not easy. On Monday when many logged in for work, blues kicked in and how.

Take, for instance, Sneha Prasad who attended back-to-back celebrations in December. With two weddings – one in Goa and other in Kolkata, which was followed by New Year celebrations – it was a hectic end to the year. Now, back to reality, virtually though, it has been a task to get herself back to work mentally. “I started the day with a pep talk with the team... telling them it’s the first Monday of the year, let’s be back with a great enthusiasm etc. Sometimes enthusiasm has to be faked,” says Prasad, a marketing professional, with a laugh. On a serious note, she adds that working from home only adds to this fatigue. “There is no real break like the ‘water cooler conversations’ that happen in an office,” she says.

However, for actor Kavya Shetty, the course turned out to be completely opposite. Shetty has been busy shooting for the past two months, and the New Year turned out to be a homecoming. “Yes, there is fatigue but it’s from the work I was doing. It involved a lot of travel. So coming home has been a blessing for me,” says Shetty.

Ragini Chandran, who runs a dance and Pilates’ institute, says that she and her actor-husband, Prajwal, didn’t party hard because of the rise in the Covid cases. “However, since I am into fitness and dance, there is never a dull day. Now it’s virtual classes, but hope we can resume normal classes soon,” says Chandran.