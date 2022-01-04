STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reasons to reflect

For people in relationships, these questions can be tricky.

Published: 04th January 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the New Year here, it is a period of reflection and resolution, a time to check in and see if you are living the life you really want to live, and what you can do to make it better. Have you been happy through the last year, have you been successful, have you reasons to feel bad or have things you regret — questions like that.

For people in relationships, these questions can be tricky. What exactly is success in a relationship? How do you say your love has been rewarding? How do you assess the evidently immeasurable, intangible emotional space that exists between people? Do you measure it by the frequency and intensity of conflicts, the things you wanted to say but didn’t for fear of triggering conflict? Do you count the number of times 
you made one another laugh, or think, or motivated one another to be better, do better? Do you look at the spaces that you were an ‘us’ together, and the times you were persons apart from each other, the comfort in that space or lack of it?

Do you think that love and relationships can be assessed at all?
A mentor of mine used to say, “What gets measured, gets managed.” This was in the context of people management, customer satisfaction and financials of the project and the company, where we were tasked to define metrics so we can study the efficiency and effectiveness of all the processes we had put in place, and develop a balanced scorecard so that there is overall health of the organisation and that it delivered good results for all its stakeholders. The corporate jargon aside, the principle of it is possibly universal. Whatever we do, if we are conscious about what is this we are looking to experience and how do we measure it so we know whether we have achieved what we set out to achieve, we are likely to come out of it with a modicum of satisfaction, even happiness, no matter what life throws at us. Certainly, in 2020-21, we have come to know that life will throw everything and the kitchen sink at us, and yet life goes on.

Perhaps, that’s really what we can take away from this year — that whatever be the ways we think about success in our lives and relationships, we need to allow for various contingencies. The ways we think of success cannot be rigid, though certainly we need to look at what’s working and what’s not just to make sure that we are ok, and not be caught unaware. 

If we get into a relationship thinking it is going to be roses and peaches, and we hold only that as a measure of success, it just may not ever feel successful, but maybe if we just say some flowers and fruit? 
Awkward metaphors aside, let’s check-in on love and relationships in our lives, and when looking at its success, just make sure we balance how we think of it. 

