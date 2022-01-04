Seven including neighbours injured in LPG explosion at house in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven persons including a couple and their children sustained burn injuries in an explosion due to LPG leakage on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at the house located in Attiguppe in Chandra layout. At around 8.45 pm, the woman in the house noticed a gas leakage and rushed out of the house along with her husband when the explosion took place

The injured are identified as Sukumar, his daughter Ganashri and Hemeshwar, Ramakka, Anitha and Rachana.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 8.45 pm and the explosion took place in the ground floor house where Sukumar lives. The neighbors who came out to see what happened also sustained injuries.

The house was completely gutted in the fire and all injured were taken to ESI and Victoria hospital for treatment.

Their condition is said to be out of danger and Chandra Layout police are investigating further.

