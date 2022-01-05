STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2k Sakala Mitras to study project

Over 2,000 college students will be visiting citizens door-to-door as part of the Sakala Mitra pilot programme.

Published: 05th January 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 2,000 college students will be visiting citizens door-to-door as part of the Sakala Mitra pilot programme. The engineering student volunteers of the Acharya Institute of Technology will visit houses to spread awareness on various schemes and services offered by the government. In addition, they will also survey citizens’ responses to the services provided by the Sakala Mission.

In the 10 years since the Karnataka Sakala Services Act, 2011 was implemented, the Sakala Mission has had a 95% clearance rate in terms of disposing cases from various departments. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, who launched the programme recently, “We are currently at the ground level. When we clear all the obstacles, we will achieve our end goal.” The volunteers will visit around 80,000 houses in T Dasarahalli.

