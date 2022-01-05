Bengaluru: 21-year-old engineering student killed as truck rams bike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old engineering student was killed, while her cousin sustained injuries, after a speeding truck knocked down their bike at the Garuda Mall junction in Ashok Nagar on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjana Priya, a resident of RS Palya, who was studying BE in a private college in Tumakuru.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 7 am, when Priya and her cousin Vinay Kumar were heading to her relative’s house in Jayanagar for breakfast. Meanwhile, her brother was following them on another bike.

They were passing by the Garuda Mall junction, when a speeding truck rammed their bike from behind, knocking them both down. Passersby rushed them to a nearby hospital, where Priya succumbed to her injuries, while Kumar is recovering.

Meanwhile, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped soon after the accident. Ashok Nagar traffic police have seized the truck and a case of reckless driving has been registered against the driver, who remains at large. The police are looking for him.