Fresh bytes 

Anila Kurian

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s a common notion that books in vernacular languages have few readers. While digital books have become common in English, publishers are working on a similar model for Kannada books now.

Storytel, an audio and e-book platform is promoting books with regional content. Works of eminent authors like Girish Karnad, UR Ananthamurthy, SL Bhyrappa, Anupama Niranjana, Vivek Shanbhag among others, are already available on the channel. The most recent audiobook that has been published is Sandalwood actor Ramesh Aravind’s Maasada Mathugalu with Aravind himself lending his voice to it.

Speaking to CE, Surabhi Chatrapathy, publishing consultant — Kannada, Storytel, says, “We wanted to do something different for New Year. When we approached Ramesh Aravind for the same, he agreed. It’s a 12-episode book of stories inspired by life.

The book, originally written by him, has his personal experiences, learnings and life values woven into it,” she says, adding that audiobooks are a great way to connect to people across the globe.

“We work with artistes to produce the audio, people who are able to follow the different dialects the authors write in and be able to read the story as interestingly as possible,” she says. Some of the other books available are classics like Daatu, Yayaathi, Shikaari, Ammachi Yemba Nenapu, Kadina Benki, Sandhyaraga and Naamoorina Rasikarau, and contemporary best-sellers like Mohanswamy, Ondu Badi Kadalu, Gair Samjoothi, Grasta and Life is Beautiful.

While Storytel works on a subscription basis, MyLang, another audiobook portal offers per chapter payment. Co-founder Vasant Shetty says there are more than 150 audiobooks on the platform. “There are certain books that go on for hours and people don’t really want to spend buying the entire book at one shot. So, we have introduced a scheme where they can purchase per chapter and listen to it at their convenience,” he says.

Demographics of the listenership falls between the age group of 18 to 40 years. “The general trend is to read physical books, especially if they are 40 years and above. So it took us a lot of convincing of the publishers to even allow these books to be converted digitally and then into an audio format,” he explains.

However, he points out there isn’t enough technology available to help with Kannada writing. “In the case of English books, there are softwares available in the market that can do auto-reading. Since Kannada doesn’t have that, we have worked on each book individually, which takes a lot of time and effort. That’s why the number of books is few at the moment,” he says.

Working with a different agenda is Keli Katheya, who brings out audiobooks of short stories. Director Mukund Setlur says, “Our aim is not to make money with the audiobooks. We sell hard copies of the books, use that money to support girls who are studying at the border areas of Karnataka.” Though not regular at uploading stories, Keli Katheya has released two volumes with 14 stories which are available to download on their website. “We’ve collaborated with actors like Dhananjaya, Raj B Shetty, Girija Lokesh and Sruthi Hariharan, among others, to narrate the stories for us. The books and the readers have done it for free as we’re doing this for a larger purpose,” explains Setlur.