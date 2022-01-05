Karnataka HC okays transplant institute in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday gave the green signal for the construction of Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Transplant, a dedicated organ transplant institute, on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in the city.

“There is nothing on record to indicate that in case the new hospital is constructed, it will adversely affect TB patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. We are of the considered view that it is for the authorities to consider the opinion of the experts in the field and accordingly decide the place and location of the hospital, which they have proposed to construct. It is also for the state government to assess the suitability of the place,” the court said, directing the government to start the hospital construction and complete it in on time.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, while dismissing a public interest litigation filed by Dr R Chandrashekar, former vice-chancellor of RGUHS and Managing Trustee of Health Foundation, and Dr B Rudrappa, a retired senior specialist, health and family welfare department.

They alleged that the construction of the institute at Rajiv Gandhi Institute Chest Diseases will adversely affect tuberculosis patients as they will not get fresh air. The government advocate submitted that the institute is needed, as over 2,000 liver and 1,700 kidney patients are waiting for transplants in the state, while only 60 transplants were carried out in the state last year. The new setup will also reduce the cost, he added.