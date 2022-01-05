Old Airport Road project ready by March

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After overcoming numerous hurdles, two out of three underpasses of the signal-free corridor on Old Airport Road, connecting Vellara Junction with Hope Farm Junction, is set to be completed by March-end this year. It will reduce travel time for the public commuting between Domlur and Marathahalli, and offer relief to motorists using Old Airport Road, which has frequent traffic snarls.

The Rs 19.5-crore project running to a length of nearly 17.5km involves construction of underpasses at Kundalahalli, Wind Tunnel Road and Suranjan Das Road. The project was delayed due to legal issues in connection with tree-cutting, land issues with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and later, the pandemic. A minor land issue with Indian Space Research Organisation is ongoing. RNS Infrastructure Pvt Limited is carrying out the work for BBMP.

The latest deadline of September 2021 was also missed. A senior BBMP official said, “Our major issues have been sorted out now. We have restarted work at Suranjan Das Junction, and all the water utilities have been shifted. We ensured there was no disruption in water supply to any of the HAL establishments. Excavation work will be carried out next to create ramps and install a central box in the middle.” One ramp will run to 85 metres, while another would run to 135 metres, while the box will extend to 50 metres.

“Traffic will be diverted through the newly-built service roads,” he said.

Kundalahalli and Suranjan Das underpasses will be ready by March-end. However, the Wind Tunnel underpass will take much longer. “Work has come to a standstill after two retaining walls were constructed due to issues with ISRO. Two more retaining walls need to be built opposite the ISRO campus. They want the road width here to run to 6 metres, while the width we planned is 5 metres. We requested them to part with land but they are not ready to do so,” another official explained. The real problem with the Wind Tunnel underpass is that traffic needs to be completely closed and cannot be diverted, he added.