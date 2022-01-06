Beds to be reserved in private hospitals, medical colleges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that patients referred to hospital for Covid-19 treatment are given beds immediately, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Wednesday issued orders to private hospitals and private medical college hospitals to make the provision.

According to the order, all private medical college hospitals should immediately reserve and keep ready 30 per cent beds in each category — ICU, ICU with ventilator, HDU/ oxygenated and general beds — for treatment of Covid-19 patients referred by public health authorities. The order also stated that they must reserve up to 50% of beds of all categories by January 7, and up to 75% of beds by January 10.

Private hospitals have been told to reserve 50 per cent beds in each category for treatment of Covid-19 patients referred by public health authorities. They must also ensure that the beds are free for occupation by January 7. The order is to be implemented with immediate effect.

The chief secretary also directed the labour department to ensure that employees working in industries, factories, IT industries and others are double vaccinated, strictly adhere to norms and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in their workplace. The local labour officer along with health department officials should verify the vaccine status of employees working in establishments in their respective jurisdictions and submit reports.

Mobile triaging centres

To control the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure early detection and treatment, mobile triaging centres are being set up in the city, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has said. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Gupta said this was not done during the second wave of the pandemic last year, but it is being done now to ensure that cases are checked at the earliest. “Also, we are laying stress on home isolation and Covid care centres (CCCs). One CCC is being set up in every Assembly constituency and beds are also being prepared. The setting up of mobile triaging centres along with tele-triaging and CCCs with sufficient medical staff will ensure that there is early detection and treatment,” he added. At present, 60 people have been admitted to government hospitals and 300 in private hospitals. “Of these, 90-95% are in general wards,” he said.