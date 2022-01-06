STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.38 crore abandoned in Indigo flight from Dubai

According to a Customs official, 24 bars of 10 Tola gold bars were concealed below a seat on the flight 6E 096.

Gold seized in Indigo flight at Bengaluru airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Air Intelligence Unit of Airport Customs at Bengaluru airport on Tuesday recovered gold bars weighing 2.8 kilograms, valued at Rs 1,38, 60,000 below a seat when rummaging an Indigo flight that arrived from Dubai.  

The recovery was made on board flight no. 6E 096 which reached Kempegowda International Airport around 10.30 am.

According to a Customs official, 24 bars of 10 Tola gold bars were concealed below a seat on the flight 6E 096. “Based on a tip-off, we checked the flight after all the passengers alighted and found them wrapped in grey pouches below a seat.” There are no claimants to it and so the identity of the passenger who smuggled them is not known.

Rummaging of flights is done at random by the Customs department at airport. Further investigations are on.

