STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Business on the plates 

Two Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs, who source ethnic food from different states, qualify for reality show – Shark Tank India  

Published: 06th January 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After graduating from SRCC Delhi, Bengaluru-based Muskan Sancheti and Raghav Jhawar, landed a job in a management consultancy firm. Thanks to the pandemic, there was a prolonged deferment in recruiting the two. However, this came as a blessing in disguise with the duo creating and shaping their own entrepreneurial journey — which sprouted out of the problem of ‘expensive and limited access’ of Rajasthani papad in Bengaluru. 

Jhawar explains that Sancheti, who belongs to the Marwari community, realised that finding that particular papad with an authentic flavour was not easily available in Bengaluru. Thus, they hit upon the idea, carried out a survey and studied the gap between migrants and the lack of accessibility to their favourite hometown food products. This gave birth to The State Plate, a Bengaluru-based startup that sources ethnic food products from different states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala among others. “We felt that there was enough demand among people staying in different cities who missed eating their local food. We thought we’d address this issue by directly sourcing them from small-scale manufacturers and distributors from various states and put them on one platform,” says Jhawar. 

Sancheti and Jhawar are also now the lucky youngsters who featured in the Shark Tank India, a reality show that helps connect entrepreneurs with a panel of investors, venture capitalists among others to raise funds. After raising their first round from a venture capitalist firm in 2020, Sancheti and Jhawar felt accelerating the operations, management and investment aspects of the startup was important. This, they felt, could be addressed by roping in an experienced entrepreneur from the reality show. “Firstly, we never expected that Shark Tank would enter the Indian startup space, and we also did not expect that we would clear all the rounds to make it to the reality show. We signed up for the show not just for the funds but wanted to expand our operational and management vertices,” says Jhawar.

The duo, both 22, believe that turning down the offer to work with a corporate and starting their own entrepreneurial journey was a decision in the right direction. “The prolonged deferment gave us the space to start our own entrepreneurial journey. Also, the exposure to the social entrepreneurship society in the water and handicrafts’ sector for two years during our college days made us understand business models, managing teams, dealing with vendors, raising funds which gave us the right entrepreneurship start,” says Jhawar who will be soon launching the food products under their own label ‘The State Plate’. 

Currently, they have a warehouse where products from different manufacturers and distributors from various states are sourced. Some of their fast-moving products include bhakarwadi from Maharashtra, gobindobhog rice from West Bengal, solapuri shengdana chutney from Maharashtra among others. Talking about their equation, Sancheti says, “Raghav and I shared a common ground in a social entrepreneurship organisation in college which became the genesis of our startup journey. While I deal with creativity, marketing and strategising, Raghav is the one who is on the ground and executes the vision.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp