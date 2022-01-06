STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID: Travellers with mild or no symptoms to stay at free care centres in Bengaluru

Most international travellers who tested positive have recovered within 1 to 3 days including those who were found to have Omicron

Published: 06th January 2022 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Chaos marked Day One of Covid tests being done for high-risk intl passengers at Auriga Research Centre inside the terminal of the Bengaluru airport

Covid tests are being done for high-risk intl passengers at Auriga Research Centre inside the terminal of the Bengaluru airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been observed that more than 90 percent of international arrivals who test COVID-19 positive at the airport are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. They have recovered within 1 to 3 days including those who were found to have Omicron.

In light of the rise in positive cases, the necessity to utilize hospital beds for moderate and severe cases and cut down hospitalization costs in private health facilities borne by individuals, the health department issued a fresh circular.

Those who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic will be isolated at government COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) free of cost. Budget hotels, 3 and 5 star hotels will function as private CCCs on payment basis. Stay at CCC or hospital will be for seven days, if in the last three days, the person is free of fever, respiratory symptoms and oxygen is 94 percent and above.

In case of asymptomatic patients, the duration of stay of seven days shall be counted from the day of testing. This will be followed by seven days of home quarantine. Those who develop symptoms during isolation at CCCs will be shifted to a health facility for further treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID Bengaluru COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp