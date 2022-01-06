COVID: Travellers with mild or no symptoms to stay at free care centres in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been observed that more than 90 percent of international arrivals who test COVID-19 positive at the airport are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. They have recovered within 1 to 3 days including those who were found to have Omicron.

In light of the rise in positive cases, the necessity to utilize hospital beds for moderate and severe cases and cut down hospitalization costs in private health facilities borne by individuals, the health department issued a fresh circular.

Those who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic will be isolated at government COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) free of cost. Budget hotels, 3 and 5 star hotels will function as private CCCs on payment basis. Stay at CCC or hospital will be for seven days, if in the last three days, the person is free of fever, respiratory symptoms and oxygen is 94 percent and above.

In case of asymptomatic patients, the duration of stay of seven days shall be counted from the day of testing. This will be followed by seven days of home quarantine. Those who develop symptoms during isolation at CCCs will be shifted to a health facility for further treatment.