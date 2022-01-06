STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid care 

As the city braces itself for the third wave, here’s how you can try staying safe 

Published: 06th January 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Muralidhar TR
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid-19 has touched almost everyone directly or indirectly in the first two waves, either with deaths, lack of beds, oxygen and medicines. Once again, cases are surging in most parts of the world, including India, and more transmissible variants are becoming dominant. Our previous experiences have taught us that prevention is the best weapon along with religious following of guidelines. There are a few basic things to do to stay safe with rise in cases. 

Vaccination: It’s the only way to navigate the pandemic at present. Everyone eligible should get both doses. Studies have proved that approved Covid-19 vaccines provide a high degree of protection against severe illness or death from the disease, but they do not fully prevent transmission. Studies have also proved that the vaccines are very beneficial to those in the high-risk category. 

Mask up: Properly-fitted masks can stop the spread of the virus. It is useful when physical distancing is not possible and when ventilation is poor. Physical distancing: Try to maintain a distance of at least 1 metre from any person. Current evidence suggests that the virus is more likely to be inhaled or come directly if a person is within one metre of an infected person.  

Avoid 3 ‘Cs’: Closed, crowded and close contact. Cover your mouth and nose with a bent elbow while coughing/sneezing: Dispose used tissues immediately and clean hands with water or sanitiser. Simply washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol based hand rub can reduce the spread of virus. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and keep surfaces clean.

Nutrition and hydration: Studies are showing low vitamin levels (Vitamin D3, Vitamin C) in patients are higher risks for severe infection and death. So, a proper balanced diet, adequate water intake and good health is most important. 

Mental health and physical activity: Fear, panic and stress lead to more complications during pandemic according to new studies. So, taking care of mental health and well-being is of utmost importance. Finally, being vaccinated in combination with appropriate protective measures is key to limiting the spread of the virus. 

(The writer is head of department, intensive care & critical care, Kauvery Hospitals Electronic City)

