Karnataka vaxxes 25% of teens against Covid

As on Wednesday, the state had vaccinated nearly 10.5 lakh of its population, aged 15-17 years. On Day 3, the state vaccinated 2.97 lakh children aged 15-17 years.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker vaccinates a student against Covid-19 in a school in Bengaluru on Monday. The city saw 1,041 fresh cases | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has vaccinated one in every four children. In the past two days, the state has covered 25% of its target population, and is the third in the country to achieve this. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told the media that the government is confident of achieving 100% vaccination of its teenage population (15-18 years) within the next 15 days.

As on Wednesday, the state had vaccinated nearly 10.5 lakh of its population, aged 15-17 years. On Day 3, the state vaccinated 2.97 lakh children aged 15-17 years.  On the first day, the state had given the first shot to 3.50 lakh adolescents. 

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has clarified that there is no need to administer paracetamol after the jab. In a tweet, it stated, “We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking 3 paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with covaxin”. 

