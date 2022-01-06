Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:

A colleague suggested that I try having one large meal a day to lose weight. Will this help me?

Oopsie! Obviously your friend is not an expert on this subject. Glad you reached out to a professional. It is not advisable to follow diets without guidance. One has to seek professional help to lose weight in a healthy way without compromising on nutrition and adequate calories. The OMAD diet according to me is sheer crucification. You don’t eat for 23 hours, then consume all of your calories in a single meal. I can almost visualise people drooling, craving, longing for food during these 23 hours.

I have a friend’s wedding next month. How do I lose weight in a jiffy to pull off ethnic wear?

There are no quick fixes. Losing weight drastically will lead to health repercussions. You still can shed about 2-3 kilos, get toned and boost your self-confidence with lifestyle changes, with a brisk walk everyday for 30 - 40 minutes and build it slowly. Incorporate weekly 2-3 total body strength training sessions, this helps boost your metabolism and tone. The shortest cut to weight loss is calorie management and ensuring a calorie deficit meal plan.

I just can’t get myself to lace up and show up every morning. But I really want to lose weight. What should I do?

70 per cent of your weight loss comes from your diet, so start making dietary changes. Having said that, exercise is a must as apart from burning calories during and post workout, it gets you fit, builds strong muscles and bones, prevents many lifestyle diseases, gets your heart strong, corrects posture, boosts self image and helps sleep better. So pull yourself up and workout... if waking up in the morning is an issue try evening workouts.

If you have queries related to fitness, write to bengalurucityexpress@gmail.com

