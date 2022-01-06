STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Miss-Fit 

It is not advisable to follow diets without guidance.

Published: 06th January 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Fitness, gym, health, workout

Representational image of fitness.

By Wanitha Ashok
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 

A colleague suggested that I try having one large meal a day to lose weight. Will this help me?

Oopsie! Obviously your friend is not an expert on this subject. Glad you reached out to a professional. It is not advisable to follow diets without guidance. One has to seek professional help to lose weight in a healthy way without compromising on nutrition and adequate calories. The OMAD diet according to me is sheer crucification. You don’t eat for 23 hours, then consume all of your calories in a single meal. I can almost visualise people drooling, craving, longing for food during these 23 hours. 

I have a friend’s wedding next month. How do I lose weight in a jiffy to pull off ethnic wear? 

There are no quick fixes. Losing weight drastically will lead to health repercussions. You still can shed about 2-3 kilos, get toned and boost your self-confidence with lifestyle changes, with a brisk walk everyday for 30 - 40 minutes and build it slowly. Incorporate weekly 2-3 total body strength training sessions, this helps boost your metabolism and tone. The shortest cut to weight loss is calorie management and ensuring a calorie deficit meal plan.  

I just can’t get myself to lace up and show up every morning. But I really want to lose weight. What should I do?

70 per cent of your weight loss comes from your diet, so start making dietary changes. Having said that, exercise is a must as apart from burning calories during and post workout, it gets you fit, builds strong muscles and bones, prevents many lifestyle diseases, gets your heart strong, corrects posture, boosts self image and helps sleep better. So pull yourself up and workout... if waking up in the morning is an issue try evening workouts. 

If you have queries related to fitness, write to bengalurucityexpress@gmail.com
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp