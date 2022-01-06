STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oppn: take up quality audit of civic infra

The Opposition Congress and JDS leaders in the state have demanded a performance and quality audit of roads, footpaths and civic infrastructure in the state.

White topping of roads like this is a common sight in the city | EXPRESS

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress and JDS leaders in the state have demanded a performance and quality audit of roads, footpaths and civic infrastructure in the state. This comes after Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday said “mere financial audit is not enough and quality and performance audit is necessary’’. 

Congress MLC PR Ramesh and former Bengaluru Mayor said, “Whatever is spent on creating civic infrastructure is public money. When a Union minister says this, as a responsible government, the state should implement it. Financial, technical, quality and performance audits are necessary. There should be more transparency and accountability in execution of civic works.’’

JDS MLA Bandeppa Kashempur told TNIE, ‘’Audit ensures better work. We have seen that there is very little audit and accountability. There have been instances when a new road is laid and, in a few months, the entire road is washed away after rain. Investment in civic infrastructure directly affects development and it cannot be a mere eyewash.’’

 Responding to this, PWD minister C C Patil told TNIE, “Minister Nitin Gadkari’s suggestions have been duly noted and steps have been taken to implement these measures. We have already initiated evaluation of bridges under the supervision of Planning and Road Asset Management Centre from time to time and we are committed to take further necessary actions to improve the present system and adopt advanced technology.’’     

