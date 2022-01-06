STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Roadmap to build new Bengaluru in works: Bommai

Moots the need to develop city in a planned & integrated manner
 

Published: 06th January 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a blueprint to build a new Bengaluru with all amenities is being prepared and that the government will provide special grants for its implementation.

He was speaking at a function organised to lay the foundation stone for an IT park project from GM and Advitiya Group in Bengaluru. Bommai said Bengaluru is witnessing rapid growth and needs a roadmap to develop it in a planned and integrated manner.

The Chief Minister said that the government is drafting new projects to deliver civic amenities to all sections of the society and the government is taking up 4 to 5 programmes as part of the ‘Bengaluru Vision 2022’ which was presented during the tenure of BS Yediyurappa as CM.

Bommai said Bengaluru has emerged as a global hub in IT and it is growing in all four directions and successive governments have offered immense encouragement for the growth of the IT sector. “The IT sector has emerged as the biggest employer for our educated youth,” Bommai said. Bengaluru is an important engine of the country’s economy and it contributes 40% of India’s exports in the IT sector, the added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp