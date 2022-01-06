Roadmap to build new Bengaluru in works: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that a blueprint to build a new Bengaluru with all amenities is being prepared and that the government will provide special grants for its implementation.

He was speaking at a function organised to lay the foundation stone for an IT park project from GM and Advitiya Group in Bengaluru. Bommai said Bengaluru is witnessing rapid growth and needs a roadmap to develop it in a planned and integrated manner.

The Chief Minister said that the government is drafting new projects to deliver civic amenities to all sections of the society and the government is taking up 4 to 5 programmes as part of the ‘Bengaluru Vision 2022’ which was presented during the tenure of BS Yediyurappa as CM.

Bommai said Bengaluru has emerged as a global hub in IT and it is growing in all four directions and successive governments have offered immense encouragement for the growth of the IT sector. “The IT sector has emerged as the biggest employer for our educated youth,” Bommai said. Bengaluru is an important engine of the country’s economy and it contributes 40% of India’s exports in the IT sector, the added.