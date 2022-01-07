STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Damages to cutter discs delayed tunnelling of Bengaluru Metro’s Avni by over two months

The boring machine Avni emerged at the ground level at MG Road Metro after 487 days of tunnelling.

Published: 07th January 2022 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After encountering numerous challenges during its 487 days of tunnelling, Bengaluru Metro’s Tunnel Boring Machine, 'Avni', emerged at the ground level at MG Road Metro station at 3.45 pm on Thursday. In the process, it had suffered severe damages to many cutter discs on its Cutter Head which delayed the completion of its 1086 metres journey from Shivaji Nagar Metro station by nearly two months.

Nine TBMS are working simultaneously to put in place an underground tunnel running to 13.92 km between Nagawara and Diary Circle for Metro’s Phase-II line from Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara (21 kms).   

Elaborating on the challenges it faced, a top official of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) told TNIE that just after completion of 200 metres from Shivaji Nagar after it began its trip on September 5 last year, the Cutter Head faced issues in the form of massive boulders. “There are 44 Cutter Discs which facilitate the Cutter Head to tunnel through any hard substance. Due to the impact of the boulders which were present for a distance of 280 metres, many of the discs got damaged. They were made of Dolorite with the sides soft but the inner core is hard. The discs had to be replaced before work could go on underground,” he said. It normally takes two months to drill through the distance (290 metres) but it took Avni over four months, the official added.

There was no shortage of the discs imported from Germany and Russia as there was sufficient stock of them. The engineers working underground managed to replace them.

On the other challenge faced underground, the official said that water generally gushes out when one drills 60 feet below the ground. “The pressure had to be increased in order to prevent that from happening. In that kind of Hyperbaric environment, one can work only for two hours at a stretch. So, it had to be stopped at frequent intervals,” he added.

Avni will now drive through the station area for further tunnelling between MG Road and Rashtriya Military School stations.

Vindhya, Varada, Urja, Avani and Rudra are the TBMs which have already achieved breakthroughs so far.   

