E-bikes eye record books with 14k+ km road trip

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To promote road safety and encourage use of eco-friendly modes of transport, Startupnrev, a collaboration of startups, will attempt to create a new world record for the longest electric motorcycle ride. Transport Minister B Sriramalu on Thursday green-lighted the proposal made by four startups from Karnataka and two bikers from Brigade REAP.

The two riders -- John Kuruvilla and Gautam Khot -- will undertake a over 14,000-km round trip across the country on February 4, and it will be flagged off from Bengaluru.

The route is called Electric BharatMala. “The route will have 54 touch points including Mangaluru, Ernakulam, Kanyakumari, Chennai, Ongole, Puri, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Kolkata, Darjeeling, Guwahati, Gorakhpur, Nainital, Dehradun, Shimla, Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Bikaner, Udaypur, Jamnagar, Porbander, Bhavnagar, Surat, Mumbai and Goa, before returning to Bengaluru,” said Khot. ENS