Lift weekend travel ban, tourism group urges Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka Tourism Society have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding that the weekend curfew imposed owing to the rapid spread of Covid-19 be lifted and travel restrictions be eased.

In a memorandum, they explained to the CM the impact of previous lockdowns on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. Many hoteliers had to permanently shut shop during the earlier lockdowns. Also, small-time taxi operators lost their livelihood and are struggling to stay afloat.

Tour guides have been pushed to oblivion on account of lack of business and many employees serving in the industry have been thrown out of jobs, the memorandum read. “It is estimated that around 5 lakh people have lost their jobs and the loss is estimated to be around Rs 75,000 crore. We are recovering since the last two to three months and are trying to survive and revive.

Many tourists had planned their travel this month, especially during weekends to places like Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru and Bandipur and Nagarahole. Many had also booked to destinations in neighbouring states like Ooty, Yercaud and Yelagiri. Imposing weekend lockdown will be a big blow to the sector,” said society president K Shyam Raju.