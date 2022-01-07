STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upa Lokayukta acts against BBMP engineers

Commuters cannot notice the uneven road from a distance. This has enhanced the possibility of accidents from speeding vehicles,” Justice Patil said. 

Published: 07th January 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking suo motu action after inspecting the Kodigehalli Railway underpass, where people are facing problems due to a dangerous road near the underpass, Upa Lokayukta Justice BS Patil directed the BBMP to inspect the road and come out with a proposal to address the grievances of the public. 

“During the inspection on January 3, 2022, it is seen that the L&T Road leading to Airport Road is in bad condition, as there are several pits and uneven surface, posing a danger to commuters and possible accidents. Commuters cannot notice the uneven road from a distance. This has enhanced the possibility of accidents from speeding vehicles,” Justice Patil said. 

During the inspection, he also noticed garbage along the Railway Parallel Road near Sahakaranagar Railway underpass. Suo motu action has been initiated against the BBMP engineer, Justice Pai said. 

Passing the order to register a suo motu case under Section 7(2) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act against the executive engineer and assistant executive engineer, Byatarayanapura subdivision, to conduct a probe on the poor condition of the road and also against the assistant executive engineer of solid waste management for not taking steps to dispose of garbage effectively, Justice Patil directed them to file 
their statements before February, 1, 2022, the next date of hearing.

HC upholds RGUHS order on evaluation
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday upheld an ordinance promulgated by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science (RGUHS) for evaluating answer scripts of the MBBS theory paper. Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum dismissed petitions by some first-year MBBS students, who alleged that the RGUHS direction of February 1, 2021, for fresh evaluation was discriminatory.

