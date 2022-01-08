STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangalore Metro: Centre seeks details on IT hub mobility plans

The letter is in response by a citizen of Bengaluru demanding an explanation.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By S. Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has written to the State’s Urban Development department and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, seeking an explanation on the holistic mobility plans and infrastructure development work taken up in the City’s IT hub of Bellandur and Mahadevapura.

The letter dated January 6, 2022, and signed by Under Secretary of the Ministry is in response to a petitioner from Bengaluru demanding the same. Urban transport which is an integral part of urban development, is a State subject. It is requested that necessary action may be taken on the concerns raised by the petitioner in the grievances pertaining to Bengaluru.”  

According to the petitioner Vishnu Prasad, president of Kasavanahalli Lake Development Forum, which played a key role in the `Save Bellandur’ campaign that highlighted infrastructural issues here, said,” I had filed a grievance on lack of mobility infrastructure and lack of integrated mobility plan. The dropping and deprioritising of Sarjapur road Metro was also one of our grievances.”

Prasad had written to the Commerce and Industry Ministry, Urban Housing as well as Railways on December 23 seeking better mobility in the City’s IT corridor. The letter to the Commerce Ministry was on how a Special Economic Zone was approved without the necessary infrastructure was in place.

Asked for his response, a senior Metro official said the grievances of the petitioner would be looked into. The Additional Chief Secretary did not respond to a query in this connection.

