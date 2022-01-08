Old wine in new bottles

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s the same old day. The sun is shining and trees and the birds are doing their stuff, but once again there is an eerie silence. The type of ominous silence that used to befall us after we listened to ghost stories at night with an older sibling holding on to a quavering torch and the dim lights casting spectral shadows on terrified faces. Well, it’s back… the boogeyman virus with its mutated cell structure is back to scare the living tripe out of us!

This time around, I found that people have decided they are invincible after being vaccinated. Though the recurrence of re-infection is high, there is a rumour floating around that ‘the Omicron’ is a wuss…and the pharma companies in connivance with the government are creating a sense of panic. Now, even for a person like me who is ready to believe the worst from the ‘men-in-white’, this conspiracy theory is a little hard to swallow. The elections are coming up and every party is wanting ‘to party’ with their supporters!

Very little has changed. We are midway between an ineffectual and appeasing quasi-lockdown, the industry bigwigs are pushing for ‘opening-up,’ citing highfalutin marketing principles and we, the teeming working class, timidly agree…using our WhatsApp and Google degrees as a barometer for all things right and truthful.

I was invited to the ‘first’ sundowner of 2022 by good friend Reuben Kataria, GM of the newly opened Leela, Bharatiya City. Reuben is no push-over and has a tight rein on his hotel. When he sensed my hesitancy, he quietly informed me that all guests will be asked to show their double vaccinated and RT-PCR certification. His latest restaurant Falak on the 17th floor, overlooks an expanse of open space, where on a good day, one can espy the Nandi Hills.

This vista calls for the most spectacular sunset views and my clever friend, Reuben, did just that. He converted a 10 pm curfew situation into an early dark-type evening! A hand-full of us got to marvel at the stunning sunset colours, drinking our champagne and eventually having an early dinner. Not bad at all if we can convert a situation into ‘paying off’ for us rather than being a deterrent. All of us present were happy and done by the 10 pm ‘witching hour’! When we came home, my husband commented saying, ‘not such a bad idea after all!’

We are now at the apex of a situation where it can convert into the dreaded third wave or a national tragedy in a blink of an eye. I read something really poignant and I think it will resonate with most of us — I’m fully vaccinated …. No, I don’t know “what’s in it”. Neither this vaccine nor the ones I had as a child. I also don’t know exactly what’s in any painkiller, except that they treat my headaches & my pains. I don’t know what’s in Botox and fillers, or every ingredient in my soap, shampoo or deodorants. I don’t know the long term effect of mobile phone use, or whether any restaurant really used clean foods and washed their hands.

There are a lot of things I don’t know. I do know one thing: life is short. And I, personally, still want to travel and hug my loved ones without fear; I definitely don’t want to die or clutter up a hospital bed if I’m sick and I need to find a little feeling of life “before”. Throughout my life, I’ve been vaccinated against many diseases. We trusted the science, and never had to suffer through or transmit any of those diseases.

I’m vaccinated. Not because I’m a sheep or to please the government or to make other people do it…

I can’t say it any clearer. I’m vaccinated for me and I wear a mask for you.

