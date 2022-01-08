Rich, dark and yummy 

Both dark and bitter chocolate are perfect when you want something moist and delicious. Ahead of Bittersweet Chocolate Day on Jan 10, here are some recipes you can try at home using simple ingredients
Dark Chocolate Truffle
Ingredients
- Heavy cream 2/3 cup
- Dark Chocolate, chopped 340 gms
- Vanilla extract 1 tsp
- Unsweetened Cocoa powder 1/3 cup
- Melted Chocolate for outer shell (optional) 2 cups
Method
- Heat heavy cream in a sauce pan over medium heat until it is hot and just starts to simmer but not fully boiling.
- Pour this over your chopped dark chocolate, along with vanilla essence and stir with a wooden spatula until smooth.
- Transfer in a bowl and let this chill in refrigerator until it is hard enough to roll over into ball shapes and dust with cocoa powder ,which is the traditional way of making a truffle or you can pipe them into preset chocolate domes in a silicon mould/any shape of your choice to make a dark chocolate bon bon with ganache filling .
– Jyothi Varne, @spicecharmer
Moist Chocolate Rum and Raisin Skillet Cake
Ingredients
- Dark rum/strong black coffee 1/4 cup
- Golden raisins 1/4 cup
- Dry Ingredients
- Blanched almond flour 1 cup
- Unsweetened cocoa powder 6 tbsp
- Coconut sugar (add 2 tbsp extra if you prefer your desserts sweeter) 1/2 cup
- Baking soda 3/4 tsp
- Baking powder 1/4 tsp
- Pinch of salt
- Wet Ingredients
- Egg, at room temperature 1
- Pure vanilla extract 2 tsp
- Olive oil, more for greasing, 2 tbsp
- Plain yoghurt 1/2 cup
Method:
- Heat your oven to 180° C. Lightly brush an 8” cast iron skillet with some olive oil and set aside.
- In a microwave safe bowl, combine the rum and raisins. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, remove and set aside to cool.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients.
- In another bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients until the sugar dissolves. Gradually, fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Stir in the cooled rum and raisins.
- Pour the batter into the greased skillet and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow the cake to cool for a few minutes. Serve warm with custard, cream or ice cream.
– Reethika Singh, @cupcakeree
Dark chocolate brownies
Ingredients
- Water 25 gm
- Glucose 5 gm
- Bitter chocolate 120 gm
- Butter (soft) 240 gm
- Eggs 165 gm
- Caster sugar 300 gm
- Flour 150 gm
- Baking powder 3 gm
- Cocoa powder 45 gm
Method:
- Warm water and glucose together. Keep it aside.
- Melt the chocolate and mix it with soft butter.
- Cream sugar and eggs until it reaches the ribbon stage.
- Add the chocolate mixture into the glucose and water mixture.
- Now, add this mixture into the sugar and egg mixture.
- Fold the dry ingredients into it.
- Line two square frame ( 22”*22 cm).
- Pour the brownie mixture into the frame.
- Bake at 170° C for 40 minutes.
– Smitha Bajaj, @smita.bajaj