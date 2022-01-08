Rich, dark and yummy 

By Express News Service

Both dark and bitter chocolate are perfect when you want something moist and delicious. Ahead of Bittersweet Chocolate Day on Jan 10, here are some recipes you can try at home using simple ingredients

Dark Chocolate Truffle

Ingredients

Heavy cream 2/3 cup

Dark Chocolate, chopped 340 gms

Vanilla extract 1 tsp

Unsweetened Cocoa powder 1/3 cup

Melted Chocolate for outer shell (optional) 2 cups

Method

Heat heavy cream in a sauce pan over medium heat until it is hot and just starts to simmer but not fully boiling.

Pour this over your chopped dark chocolate, along with vanilla essence and stir with a wooden spatula until smooth.

Transfer in a bowl and let this chill in refrigerator until it is hard enough to roll over into ball shapes and dust with cocoa powder ,which is the traditional way of making a truffle or you can pipe them into preset chocolate domes in a silicon mould/any shape of your choice to make a dark chocolate bon bon with ganache filling .

– Jyothi Varne, @spicecharmer

Moist Chocolate Rum and Raisin Skillet Cake

Ingredients

Dark rum/strong black coffee 1/4 cup

Golden raisins 1/4 cup

Dry Ingredients

Blanched almond flour 1 cup

Unsweetened cocoa powder 6 tbsp

Coconut sugar (add 2 tbsp extra if you prefer your desserts sweeter) 1/2 cup

Baking soda 3/4 tsp

Baking powder 1/4 tsp

Pinch of salt

Wet Ingredients

Egg, at room temperature 1

Pure vanilla extract 2 tsp

Olive oil, more for greasing, 2 tbsp

Plain yoghurt 1/2 cup

Method:

Heat your oven to 180° C. Lightly brush an 8” cast iron skillet with some olive oil and set aside.

In a microwave safe bowl, combine the rum and raisins. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, remove and set aside to cool.

In a medium bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients.

In another bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients until the sugar dissolves. Gradually, fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Stir in the cooled rum and raisins.

Pour the batter into the greased skillet and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow the cake to cool for a few minutes. Serve warm with custard, cream or ice cream.

– Reethika Singh, @cupcakeree

Dark chocolate brownies

Ingredients

Water 25 gm

Glucose 5 gm

Bitter chocolate 120 gm

Butter (soft) 240 gm

Eggs 165 gm

Caster sugar 300 gm

Flour 150 gm

Baking powder 3 gm

Cocoa powder 45 gm

Method:

Warm water and glucose together. Keep it aside.

Melt the chocolate and mix it with soft butter.

Cream sugar and eggs until it reaches the ribbon stage.

Add the chocolate mixture into the glucose and water mixture.

Now, add this mixture into the sugar and egg mixture.

Fold the dry ingredients into it.

Line two square frame ( 22”*22 cm).

Pour the brownie mixture into the frame.

Bake at 170° C for 40 minutes.

– Smitha Bajaj, @smita.bajaj