STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Vataara Shale’ best option to teach students, feel teachers, experts

As the duration of these models was short, there was insufficient time to run an outcome analysis, an official said.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

A school teacher conducting an online class | Ashishkrishna HP

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers and scientists believe that Vataara Shale, which was the predecessor to Vidyagama, which focussed on interactive learning, would be the best mode from among the options available, to impart education to children. 

Vataara Shale or village school is a micro-level intervention, where around 20 students gather in an open space in a village, and each subject teacher takes class once a week, ensuring continuity in education. 

With a lack of chalk and board method, there was a need for alternative methods of pedagogy -- and the 2020 pandemic gave birth to Math Mela, a hands-on activity-based math learning class that would include children from multiple classes.

As the duration of these models was short, there was insufficient time to run an outcome analysis, an official said. But the efficacy was seen with 8-10 lakh out of 12 lakh children in the Kalaburagi division engaged in learning. It had the largest number of Vataara Shales at 33,000. 

The division saw other interventions -- Oduva Belaku in collaboration with the RDPR department that took activity-based learning inside panchayat libraries. With this, eight lakh students are registered with panchayat libraries, said Nalin Atul, Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction, Kalaburagi division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vataara Shale
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp