STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bannerghatta makes space for leopards 

A long-pending plan, and the first of its kind leopard safari, will soon come up on 50 acres at the Bannerghatta Biological Park.

Published: 10th January 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Representational Image (Photo | Express)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A long-pending plan, and the first of its kind leopard safari, will soon come up on 50 acres at the Bannerghatta Biological Park. Bannerghatta houses the largest population of leopards in any zoo, and the management has been working extensively to utilise the available space for the safari. 

The area earmarked for the leopard safari is different from the sloth bear safari and rescue centre. A team from Bannerghatta was sent to Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park in Maharashtra to study how leopards are housed there. 

“We are not just raising the height of the fence and walls and creating deep moats, we are also working to radio-collar the leopards so that even if one escapes, tracking is easy. A 15-day trial period is also planned to study the behaviour of the animals, see how they respond to jeeps and bus movement, the presence of people around. While there is a lion and tiger safari, the leopards are different in characteristic. So caution needs to be exercised. So far, visitors to the zoo could see the leopards in enclosures,” said a senior BBP official.

Park Executive Director Vanashri Vipin Singh told The New Indian Express that the plan is to open the safari in another month or so. But the present pandemic situation and other clearances could delay it. There is also a need to undertake a detailed trial. Bannerghatta is currently home to 39 leopards.  As per Central Zoo Authority rules, animals which are born in captivity or brought under animal exchange programme, can be displayed in zoos. Those rescued must not be kept for public view. 

“It will not be easy. Leopards are agile and very difficult to manage. Many must have forgotten the wild leopard caught at Vibgyor school and escaping from the rescue centre overnight in February 2016 it is still fresh in our memories. We are looking at every way possible to ensure that leopards and citizens going for the safari are safe. We do not want instances where leopards shy away and don’t show or jump on vehicles to escape or even climb over the other side in search of females for mating, as the area proposed for safari is close to the national park,” said a Zoo Authority of Karnataka official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bannerghatta Biological park Leopard safari Bannerghatta leopards
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp