Six yards of stories

Bengaluru-based Priyashmita Guha’s latest e-commerce venture Deraj, a bespoke boutique, has come out with a Mughal series that is inspired by the intricate designs on the Taj Mahal.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Designer Priyashmita Guha believes that if people and their stories are different, their attire has to be too. City-based Guha’s latest e-commerce venture Deraj, a bespoke boutique, has come out with a Mughal series that is inspired by the intricate designs on the Taj Mahal. They also customise sarees on the basis of personal stories. Guha says it was a breath of fresh air when they got a call from a client to customise a saree inspired by the Mughal architecture. 

“We received a call from our customer, Ananya, enquiring whether there’s a Mughal Series. It was her mum’s 82nd birthday and she wanted to gift her this concept saree as she was a history lover too. The saree would be a double treat for her mother,” says Guha, who decided to go with the stonework of Mughal architecture. Now, they have turned it into a series but what stands out is that each piece is different from the other. 

Deraj, which is the brainchild of Sanjuka Guha, Priyashmita Guha and Nazneen Khan, started with the strong belief of bringing together exclusive “handmade” designs. “Our focus is to work with the individuality of each customer, their stories and dreams and convert them into a wearable piece. For every order that we undertake, we send a questionnaire to our customer which includes their favourite colour, favourite memory, favourite flower, what makes them happy amongst other details on material, budget etc,” shares Guha, the co-founder of Deraj.

A landmark moment for them was when they were commissioned to design two scarfs (Uttoriyo) for Shashi Tharoor. “It was for a political event he was to attend. We decided on designing one which was hand-painted and the other, a hand-embroidered one. Our joys knew no bounds when Tharoor tweeted about our scarf,” says Guha.

