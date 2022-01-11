All you need to know about musical retreats

Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The term chilla is derived from Persian and Arabic languages, and is a time of intense practice that requires you to isolate yourself from the outside world for better focus. It is typically performed in the Hindustani music space, where musicians lock themselves away for 40 days and practice their instrument or voice the whole day.

Here are some things to know about this practice and how it helps advanced musicians grow in their art:

The term chilla originally referred to meditation and spiritual practice. Eventually, Hindustani musicians also took up the process to hone their art.

In its most intense form, chilla involves very little food and sleep as well. Practitioners take as little food as they can, avoiding meat and grains. They try not to fall asleep as much as possible, and spend the majority of their time perfecting their skill and working on their music.

The details of the chilla changes depending on the style of music.

The idea behind chilla is to live for music only in this 40-day period. In the modern day, that means no phones, no internet access, and no physical or virtual contact with anyone else. Many have said that it has transformed not just their music, but their lives as a whole.

Some well-known musicians who have shared their chilla practices include Zakir Hussein and Ravi Shankar.

While the chilla is best translated in English as a retreat, the truth is that it is a much more intense, sometimes extreme process. Abdul Karim Khan, a Hindustani singer, described chilla as lighting a fire under your life. In his words, “You either cook or you burn. If you cook, everyone can enjoy your flavour.”

Becoming a successful musician takes intense practice, honing your skills, and working on the same piece over and over again, even when it is unpleasant or boring. The idea behind the chilla is to give yourself a chance to remove yourself from distractions and focus on your art.

