Appetite for art

City-based pizzeria, The Eating Love Art Project, prints artworks of artists on their pizza boxes 

Published: 11th January 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Art works printed on pizza boxes 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: How do you like to enjoy your slice of pizza? Well... Eating Love, a city-based pizzeria, serves it with a piece of art. Might sound like an unusual combo but surely this has been grabbing attention. As a new project to support artists, Eating Love has started The Eating Love Art Project, where artists are invited to send their art pieces which are printed on their boxes. Niharika Peri, co-founder and chef, got the idea around mid 2021 when she started missed art exhibitions.

“During the lockdown I missed seeing art. What excites the artist is an audience,” says Peri, a communication professional. So, she along with curator of the project, Latheesh Lakshman decided to work towards something do with art and food.

The founders of the pizzeria, which specialises in all kinds of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free pizzas, felt that there are many who order the Italian delicacy, however, the boxes most times find their way to trashcans. “We thought boxes would be a good place for artists to showcase their art,” says Peri, adding that this has enhanced engagement with customers. A part of the sales will go to the artists who have struggled during the pandemic owing to little or no work.

“Till now, we have showcased the work of three artists. We have printed on 2,000 boxes and have paid Rs 15,000 to each artist,” she says. The works of artists like Jyothi Venugopal, Rishidev R K, Kanika Agarwal are already on the boxes. Those interested can also purchase the original art works. “I have kept the original art work with me and they are up for sale on the website,” says Peri.

