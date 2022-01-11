STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

As Covid cases rise in Bengaluru, random testing also goes up

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said all measures are being taken and aggressive checks are also being made to control the case rise during the third wave.

Published: 11th January 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Marshals maintain vigil at in Majestic, Bengaluru, on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of rising Covid cases, the random testing of people has also increased from an earlier 30,000, to now 50,000 a day, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday. 

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said all measures are being taken and aggressive checks are also being made to control the case rise during the third wave.  Also, fearing being infected with the coronavirus, many individuals are voluntarily queuing up at testing centres and PHCs to give their swab samples for Covid-19 tests. Many doctors are also referring patients with even mild symptoms for tests. This has also led to more tests being reported on a daily basis, only leading to a rise in pressure for quick results. 

Officials from the BBMP and Health Department also noted that there is increased pressure on labs to give test results quickly. The officials also admit that this has also increased the pressure on sending samples for genome sequencing for the omicron variant. 

Many citizens were reported to have approached PHCs and test centres, seeking details of their reports, only to hear that the case load is very high, and so results will take time.  “As cases are very high, the test results to be analysed and uploaded are taking time as a lot of attention is being paid to positive cases. We understand that people need negative test reports to report for duty or for travel, but they will have to cooperate,” said a BBMP health official.

In the meantime, the BBMP Chief Commissioner maintained that all steps are being taken to ensure that test reports are reflected within a stipulated time and action will be taken against labs if any delay is reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases BBMP Bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp