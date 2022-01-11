As Covid cases rise in Bengaluru, random testing also goes up

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of rising Covid cases, the random testing of people has also increased from an earlier 30,000, to now 50,000 a day, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said all measures are being taken and aggressive checks are also being made to control the case rise during the third wave. Also, fearing being infected with the coronavirus, many individuals are voluntarily queuing up at testing centres and PHCs to give their swab samples for Covid-19 tests. Many doctors are also referring patients with even mild symptoms for tests. This has also led to more tests being reported on a daily basis, only leading to a rise in pressure for quick results.

Officials from the BBMP and Health Department also noted that there is increased pressure on labs to give test results quickly. The officials also admit that this has also increased the pressure on sending samples for genome sequencing for the omicron variant.

Many citizens were reported to have approached PHCs and test centres, seeking details of their reports, only to hear that the case load is very high, and so results will take time. “As cases are very high, the test results to be analysed and uploaded are taking time as a lot of attention is being paid to positive cases. We understand that people need negative test reports to report for duty or for travel, but they will have to cooperate,” said a BBMP health official.

In the meantime, the BBMP Chief Commissioner maintained that all steps are being taken to ensure that test reports are reflected within a stipulated time and action will be taken against labs if any delay is reported.