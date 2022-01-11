STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Camps will be set up to give Covid booster dose

To control the rise in cases, all efforts are being made to draw a maximum number of people to vaccination centres. There are sufficient doses available, he said.

Published: 11th January 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Senior citizens await their turn to be administered the Covid booster shot in Malleswaram, Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday said the format followed while administering vaccines to beneficiaries is being followed for booster doses also. Speaking to the media at the launch of the booster dose administration, he said camps have been set up for vaccinating those above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors. To control the rise in cases, all efforts are being made to draw a maximum number of people to vaccination centres. There are sufficient doses available, he said.

BBMP has set targets: Based on the CoWin portal, from January 10 to February 10, 1,03,163 healthcare workers will be given the beneficiary dose in a staggered manner, 40,000 frontline warriors and 2,87,802 individuals aged above 60 years will be given the shot in BBMP limits. In all, 4,30,966 people will be vaccinated, said an official release from BBMP. 

Gupta said with cases increasing, everyone must get vaccinated and wear masks to bring down the severity of infection and reduce hospitalisation, besides curtailing the spread. Asked if more restrictions will be imposed, Gupta said there could be more strictures, considering the huge spike in numbers. The government is likely to take a decision after consulting experts and the Technical Advisory Committee. 

To cater to the situation, sufficient beds have been arranged in government hospitals. Private hospitals and medical colleges, too, have been told to reserve beds for government referred cases. At present, there are around 100 admissions in hospitals. War rooms have been set up in all eight zones, and control rooms in each of the 28 assembly constituencies. Mobile triaging units are doing the rounds of 198 wards. All measures are being taken to counter the surge of cases in the third wave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Covid booster dose COVID 19 Covid vaacine
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp