Camps will be set up to give Covid booster dose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday said the format followed while administering vaccines to beneficiaries is being followed for booster doses also. Speaking to the media at the launch of the booster dose administration, he said camps have been set up for vaccinating those above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors. To control the rise in cases, all efforts are being made to draw a maximum number of people to vaccination centres. There are sufficient doses available, he said.

BBMP has set targets: Based on the CoWin portal, from January 10 to February 10, 1,03,163 healthcare workers will be given the beneficiary dose in a staggered manner, 40,000 frontline warriors and 2,87,802 individuals aged above 60 years will be given the shot in BBMP limits. In all, 4,30,966 people will be vaccinated, said an official release from BBMP.

Gupta said with cases increasing, everyone must get vaccinated and wear masks to bring down the severity of infection and reduce hospitalisation, besides curtailing the spread. Asked if more restrictions will be imposed, Gupta said there could be more strictures, considering the huge spike in numbers. The government is likely to take a decision after consulting experts and the Technical Advisory Committee.

To cater to the situation, sufficient beds have been arranged in government hospitals. Private hospitals and medical colleges, too, have been told to reserve beds for government referred cases. At present, there are around 100 admissions in hospitals. War rooms have been set up in all eight zones, and control rooms in each of the 28 assembly constituencies. Mobile triaging units are doing the rounds of 198 wards. All measures are being taken to counter the surge of cases in the third wave.