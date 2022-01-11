Covid booster dose only 90 days after infection: Doctors

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doctors and virologists are asking healthcare workers and the elderly population getting their booster doses, to wait for a minimum of 90 days if they have had a recent breakthrough infection, otherwise the vaccine won’t help much.

“Anyone with a breakthrough infection -- which means those vaccinated with both doses but still infected with Covid 19 -- should wait for three months before taking the booster shot,” explained Dr V Ravi, renowned virologist, and former head of Dept of Virology, Nimhans. He himself is recovering from a breakthrough infection with mild symptoms, and is out of isolation on Monday.

According to him, the booster will not harm the individual, but not help in any way either. The body would have already developed antibodies with the natural infection, so a booster vaccine may not help the cause. “It is just like wasting the vaccine,” he added.

Meanwhile, several healthcare workers who are anxious as their risk of exposure to Covid-19 patients is high, don’t want to wait for the 90-day period. A doctor from Victoria Hospital, who is recovering from Covid-19, told TNIE, “I don’t want to wait. I am going to wait only till my fever subsides. I have mild symptoms but I will go ahead and take the booster in the next few days.”

However, Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Research, and member of Technical Advisory Committee said, “You will now see many reinfections. The third wave is going to be double of what we saw during the Delta second wave. With breakthrough infections, the same rule holds good. Booster vaccine should be taken after a gap of 90 days.”

Doctors also warn that there may be cases where the infection occurs soon after vaccination. It could even take 28 days for antibodies to increase, say experts. Doctors also said that people should not check or weigh the level of immunity by measuring their antibodies. Many healthcare workers seem to be taking up this exercise which is futile, they say. Besides, taking boosters may not prevent reinfection.

Dr Manjunath explained, “In the case of Omicron, we have seen people in the UK and other countries being infected even after boosters. Only hospitalisation will reduce to a great extent, and the chance of mortality is definitely low. Masking up and avoiding crowds in closed areas are the only ways to prevent infection.”