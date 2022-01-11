Glitches force beneficiaries to return without Covid booster jab

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monday, the first day of administration of the booster vaccine dose, saw long queues outside PHCs and other vaccination centres. However, many enthusiastic beneficiaries eligible for the booster shot returned disappointed without getting the jab, owing to a technical snag in the Central Government’s CoWin portal.

“I had received my second dose in April last year. As per government directives, there must be a gap of nine months between the second and the booster doses. But the portal showed that I am not eligible for the vaccine. I stood in queue all morning to take the shot. The staffers at the PHC told me try after a week or next month,” said a disappointed Narayana K (68).

Similar was the case with Sumathi M, who had received her second dose in March last year. “It has been over nine months since I received my second dose. I am not sure when I will be able to get my booster dose,” she said.

To ensure that a large number of people get their booster dose and queues are well-managed and not mixed with those coming for testing at the PHCs, the vaccination drive was shifted to community halls at a few places. But many, especially those residing in the newly included 110 villages and CMC areas, were unable to take the vaccine. The PHC staffers were also left in the lurch.

“We also did not know how to react. The app shows that the beneficiary is not eligible for the vaccine. But the second dose certificate date is much beyond the stipulated time. People are arguing with us. We are unable to do anything,” said a PHC staffer.

Reacting to the agitation in the crowds, BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr K V Trilok Chandra said that they had received several complaints, which are being checked. He said, “There is no need to register for the booster shot... the CoWin portal prompts it. However, glitches have been reported and are being looked into.”