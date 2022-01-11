Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last week, during a general audience at the Vatican, Pope Francis made a statement that has many divided. His comment about people opting for pets instead of children, which he termed a ‘selfish’ move, has created a flutter on social media. He went on to add that ‘exhibiting a denial of fatherhood and motherhood takes us away from our humanity’.

In pet-friendly city like Bengaluru, several were up in arms about this statement. Since the pandemic, many Bengalureans have chosen to adopt and welcome pets to their homes as it helped them cope with the uncertainty Covid-19 has brought along.

Shagun Ohri, founder of a design agency called The Satori Studio, who has decided that she doesn’t want kids, considers her two dogs as her ‘sons’. “I don’t believe that it’s fundamentally right to think that parenthood comes only from producing a human baby. Your maternal and paternal instincts come from being able to look after another being and know ing that you have the responsibility to take care of them. People feel this way not just about pets but also other family members, plants and more,” she says, adding, “At the end of the day, it’s an individual choice that each one has to make. It cannot be standardised, otherwise you are denying the right for the other to care just because it’s not a human child.”

Gowri O, climate campaigner, feels people choose to go child-free for a variety of reasons. She says, “In my experience, I don’t think people consciously choose between having kids or animal companions as two options that present themselves side by side. I may or may not choose animal companionship for entirely different reasons compared to why I may or may not choose to have children. And raising an animal companion can help make a more informed decision about raising or not raising kids. No selfishness in choosing what is right for you.”

Assistant professor Hema N, on the other hand, feels pets can become a part of the family but they cannot be substituted for children. She says, “There are many women today who are choosing to not have children because of personal choices or because of career aspirations. But when they grow older, they will feel lonely and miss the bond that only a child will be able to provide.” However, she also points out animals are easier to train and tend to understand emotions better. “In my honest opinion, humans and animals co-exist. But animals cannot replace a human child,” she adds.