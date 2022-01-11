Relationship resolutions

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Have you made any New Year Resolutions for the year? Not individual ones like, “I will stop smoking tobacco this year,” or, “I will try and be kinder,” but relationship ones? What do they look like? What are the problems in your life that they are addressing? How did you arrive at these particular resolutions?

What if we think of New Year resolutions as a re-solution, a process of creating a new solution to a persistent problem. You may have tried things before and maybe they had limited success or may even have made things worse, and now, you need to find new ways of solving the same issue while maybe correcting some of the mess earlier attempts at solutions had left behind.

Let’s take a problem like not getting along with a partner’s friends or family. Maybe you attempted to solve it by just taking yourself out of the picture — you decided that the problem was spending time with them, getting irritated and annoyed, and how that affected you and your relationship. Let’s say you decided that if you just didn’t meet them, there wouldn’t be an issue in the first place. It may have worked for a few weeks, even months, but then other issues could crop up — you might resent it that this partner chose so often to hang out with those friends instead of choosing you, or you started getting critical of your partner judging them for the company they keep, who in your eyes, were not so nice people. You continue to avoid the problem, that is the people, but start to recognise that it is not solving anything and might have actually had unintended side-effects that are cropping up as new issues. It is then time for a re-solution.

Whether it is the New Year, or any other special occasion like an anniversary or a birthday, or just because it feels like a great day to connect with each other, take the time to sit with each other. State the problem — “I just don’t get along with your friends and don’t want to feel obligated to spend time with them because you do. Just avoiding them altogether while you meet them leaves me feeling excluded.” Then, look at what you are solving for — in the desired state when this is solved, how would it be? “We should both feel free and yet connected. No pressure. No judgments.”

Then, try and list out possibilities or scenarios, and see how they measure against these desired outcomes. How does avoiding stack up? What does it sound like for you to spend 1-on-1 time with this partner’s friends just so you have your own connection with them? Are there common friends to hang out as a couple? The trick to successful re-solutions is to check against the desired outcomes, not just take up the first thing that comes to mind. Here’s wishing you Happy New Year resolutions!