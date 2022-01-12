STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aster wins ‘best home care’ award

Aster@Home, the homecare division of Aster DM Healthcare, has bagged the award ‘Best Home Health Care Brand in India’ by the Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Council.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aster@Home, the homecare division of Aster DM Healthcare, has bagged the award ‘Best Home Health Care Brand in India’ by the Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Council. Aster DM Healthcare facilities are made up of two tertiary care, multi superspeciality hospitals -- Aster RV and Aster CMI -- including Aster Women and Children Hospital in Bengaluru.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, people became anxious about visiting hospitals and opted for direct consultation. The ‘Aster@ Home’ addressed the concerns of such people, especially those who faced difficulty in visiting a hospital. Our objective was to bring quality healthcare to people’s homes,” said CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, Farhan Yasin. He also credited the services and hard work of the staff for the win.

