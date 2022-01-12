STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCA student held in Bengaluru for blackmailing women on social media, extorting Rs 2 lakh

A senior police officer said that Nachappa had created a fake Instagram account in the name of a woman and claimed he is into modeling. He had contacted several women and shared his phone number.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East Division police have arrested a 21-year old BCA student for blackmailing women after contacting them on social media. He had targeted more than 20 women and extorted Rs 2 lakh, the police said.  

The accused has been identified as Prapanch Nachappa (23) from Kodagu, studying in a private college in Banasawadi.

A senior police officer said that Nachappa had created a fake Instagram account in the name of a woman and claimed he is into modeling. He had contacted several women and shared his phone number. He demanded that they share nude pics to promote them to join modeling. He also promised to pay them Rs 4,000 per photograph. After receiving the photos, he had threatened to upload all their photos on social media before demanding money.

Recently one of the victims realised that she was conned by the accused and approached the Halasuru police station. She shared all details of the accused along with the modus operandi to the police. She said the accused had falsely told her he is a lesbian and was depressed at being treated badly by friends and relatives.

Based on clues, they nabbed him and seized his gadgets. They found hundreds of photographs of women on his phone. Police said he claimed he did it since he was feeling bored during the pandemic. Further investigations are on.

