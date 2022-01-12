Cops open fire at rowdy
Girinagar police on Tuesday opened fire at notorious a rowdy sheeter after he attacked policemen in a bid to escape. Narasimha Reddy, a resident of Hosakerehalli, was involved in 36 cases.
Published: 12th January 2022 05:59 AM | Last Updated: 12th January 2022 05:59 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Girinagar police on Tuesday opened fire at notorious a rowdy sheeter after he attacked policemen in a bid to escape. Narasimha Reddy, a resident of Hosakerehalli, was involved in 36 cases.
A senior police officer said Reddy was absconding for six months after the court issued a warrant.
Based on a tip-off, a sub-inspector and two constables went to nab him at Hosakerehalli where he had come to meet his associates. In a bid to escape, he attacked them with a machete forcing the sub-inspector to fire at his right leg. Police constable Mohan was injured in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid.