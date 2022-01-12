STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops open fire at rowdy

Girinagar police on Tuesday opened fire at notorious a rowdy sheeter after he attacked policemen in a bid to escape. Narasimha Reddy, a resident of Hosakerehalli, was involved in 36 cases. 

Published: 12th January 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Girinagar police on Tuesday opened fire at notorious a rowdy sheeter after he attacked policemen in a bid to escape. Narasimha Reddy, a resident of Hosakerehalli, was involved in 36 cases. 
A senior police officer said Reddy was absconding for six months after the court issued a warrant. 

Based on a tip-off, a sub-inspector and two constables went to nab him at Hosakerehalli where he had come to meet his associates. In a bid to escape, he attacked them with a machete forcing the sub-inspector to fire at his right leg. Police constable Mohan was injured in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp