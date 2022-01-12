Cops open fire at rowdy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Girinagar police on Tuesday opened fire at notorious a rowdy sheeter after he attacked policemen in a bid to escape. Narasimha Reddy, a resident of Hosakerehalli, was involved in 36 cases.

A senior police officer said Reddy was absconding for six months after the court issued a warrant.

Based on a tip-off, a sub-inspector and two constables went to nab him at Hosakerehalli where he had come to meet his associates. In a bid to escape, he attacked them with a machete forcing the sub-inspector to fire at his right leg. Police constable Mohan was injured in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid.