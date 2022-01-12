STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Bengaluru schools to stay shut for students from Classes 1 to 9 till January 31

Published: 12th January 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

school children, students

Image used for representational purposes

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools in Bengaluru for students in Classes 1 to 9 will remain shut till January 31, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday, with classes being held online.

However, this only extends to schools in Bengaluru and Bengaluru Rural districts, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. He advised other districts not to close their schools as, though infections were high, the number of hospitalisations is low and children are less affected.

He said that children in rural areas have had their education impacted due to continued online classes, which are not as effective. Hence, in the interest of children's education, schools in other districts can remain open unless there are cases reported.

He asked officials from other districts to make sure that teachers are diligent in enforcing guidelines, with protocols being enforced strictly at all schools. He also said that if a case is found in a school, all children must be tested immediately, with the school sanitised and shut down.

In addition, he urged children to get vaccinated, saying that the risk of the third wave has been lowered only due to the increase in vaccinations.

