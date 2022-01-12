Karnataka HC raps BBMP on Ejipura flyover delay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressi ng displeasure over the delay in completing the Ejipura-Kendriya Sadan flyover in Koramangala, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner to submit the plan, with timeline for completion.

The court also cautioned that the Commissioner should be present before the court, if he failed to submit the plan by January 20, the next date of hearing. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while hearing the public interest litigation filed by Adinarayana Shetty from Koramangala, with regard to delay in completing the project.

The court noted in its order that this petition relates to the loss and damages caused due to delay in completing the project between Ejipura Junction and Kendriya Sadan. In its order dated July 29, 2021, the court directed the Commissioner to file the statement of objections stating the outer limit within which construction of the flyover will be completed.

However, neither the statement of objections has been filed till today, nor is the BBMP counsel in a position to say within what period construction of the flyover will be completed, the court said. It also noted that the BBMP counsel tries to give several excuses for delay in construction of the project, and justify the Palike’s stand.

“We are not at all satisfied with the explanation submitted by the counsel for BBMP, regarding the delay in completion of the project. Prima facie, we are of the view that if there were so many problems, the project should not have been started, and huge public money should not have been invested,” the court said. The court also noted that the project is already much delayed, and was required to be completed by November 4, 2019, and no further unnecessary delay should be caused.