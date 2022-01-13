STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biogas plant soon at CAR campus

GAIL Gas Limited, Bengaluru, Hasiru Dala and the Bengaluru City Police have come together to set up a zero-waste management plant in Adugodi in the city. 

Published: 13th January 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

GAIL

(File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

A tripartite agreement was drawn up for the 01-TPD-CL Box Bio-Gas Plant at City Armed Reserve, south campus, at Adugodi. The plant is set to be commissioned in March, and is funded by GAIL Gas through its CSR initiative of Rs 39.20 lakh. 

“This project is aimed at environmental protection, and the use of biodegradable waste for producing biogas and manure will be a gamechanger in reducing the piles of waste, and to achieve the bigger objective to make the Bengaluru police facility at Adugodi a zero-waste campus,” Gail officials said.

They added that biogas produced at the plant, from waste generated by the police quarters and other sources, will be used for cooking food for police dogs, and the remaining gas will be piped to the community hall kitchen and common facility on the campus.

